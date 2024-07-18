Nobody took me seriously until Sanjay Leela Bhansali cast me: Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, who won hearts with her role as Fareedan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Netflix’ series ‘Heeramandi’, talked about how the series gave her an opportunity to play an antagonist. She adds that before it, no one took her seriously.

During a conversation with ‘Bollywood Bubble’, the ‘Double XL’ star talked about her role in ‘Heeramandi’.

She shared, “I am so glad that somebody visualised me and Sanjay sir saw me in a role like that. I am truly grateful to him. Also, I have been saying since when that I am interested in playing a negative, villainous or psychotic character.”

She also expressed gratitude to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for casting her in ‘Heeramandi’.

She said, “Nobody took me seriously until he cast me in Fareedan’s role, so I am truly grateful to him. Because as an actor it’s so nice to take up a challenge like that and do something different. Till when you will play the girl-next-door, sweet girlfriend, sweet wife. So, it was just so much fun for me to play a role like that.”

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Heeramandi’ also starred Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.