Nobody sure yet, we are all struggling: Ajay Devgn on performance of Hindi films

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Tuesday said the Hindi film industry is struggling to understand the evolved taste of the audience in the post COVID era, assuring that filmmakers are trying to figure out things.

The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of "Raid 2", the sequel to his 2018 film "Raid".

Devgn reprises the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik in the sequel by Raj Kumar Gupta.

"We're still struggling. We're not sure about what the audience would come in theatres for and what not. But we think we have an idea of how the audiences have evolved and changed during the pandemic. Also, too much exposure of international content. We are adapting to it and that's how we are also changing. We are trying to figure things out," the actor told reporters here.

Devgn, 56, said the problem is not restricted to Hindi cinema.

"It's not that Bollywood films are not working. Films from all over the world... Some are working and some are not working. It could be Bollywood. It could be the South film industry or Hollywood. The situation is the same everywhere," he added.

Asked whether ticket pricing was responsible for lower footfall, the "Singham Again" actor said it wasn't so.

"I don't think that ticket pricing is the reason because if the audience is coming, they are coming at the same price. I think the audience is deciding what film to watch and not to watch. The audience doesn't get attracted to promotion. They want content. If your trailer or teaser is liked by the audience or if they like the songs, then the audience definitely comes. Basically, it all boils down to what they want to see and if they are getting it in the trailer or not," he said.

According to makers, "Raid 2" will celebrate the "unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department" and narrate a true case from their books. It will also feature Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles with Riteish Deshmukh in the role of the antagonist.

The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners ‘T-Series’ and ‘Panorama Studios’, respectively. It will arrive in theatres on May 1.