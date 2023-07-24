Nobody believed I am part of 'Kalki 2898 AD': Kamal Haasan

It came as a pleasant shock to cinema fans in India, especially those in the South, that actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan is joining hands with Prabhas for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. At first, the reports about the collaboration were brushed aside as rumours but when ‘Vyjayanthi Movies’, the production house of ‘Kalki’, officially confirmed it, the expectations for the film skyrocketed further. Added to the frenzy was the news that Haasan is playing the antagonist in the film.

Kamal recently spoke about how everyone was in denial when the news came out.

“Nobody believed that I was part of this project. As a matter of fact, yesterday, the funny thing was that the protagonist of the film, Prabhas, just held my hand and said, ‘Thank you. I didn’t believe until today that you were part of the film. I am still wondering how they got you in’,” Kamal told ‘Collider’ at San Diego Comic-Con.

Talking about why he accepted the role, Kamal revealed, “What Nag Ashwin is attempting to do and the reason why I am happily part of the project is that we have a great mythological thread running for thousands of years. So, if he hits the correct symbols, people will understand in which direction the story is going. There are iconic characters in ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Mahabharata’. You just have to give a hint of it and they will almost know what the next scene will be. So, you can cut to the chase quickly.”

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ also stars Deepika Padukone, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles.