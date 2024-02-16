‘No point in justifying film to people with preconceived notions’

Yami Gautam said that there is no point in justifying the intent of her film ‘Article 370’ to people who already have a preconceived notion about it being a propaganda film.

Gautam headlines the upcoming political drama, which marks her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s production debut via ‘B62 Studios’. Dhar is the director of the 2019 film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

The release of ‘Article 370’ comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film will hit screens on February 23.

“If someone is calling it names like ‘propaganda’, ‘jingoism’ and ‘chest-thumping’ or any section that goes into theatres already thinking or carrying a preconceived notion that this is what it’s about, you’ll never be able to feel or enjoy the film. There is no point in justifying the film to them. I don’t think the audience thinks about these things. This film is for the majority of the audience and we make films for the audience,” Gautam told PTI in an interview.

Also backed by ‘Jio Studios’, the makers said that ‘Article 370’ presents a ‘powerful narrative inspired by true events that shaped the fate of Kashmir’.

On August 5, 2019, the Central government revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.