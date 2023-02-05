No-phone policy to be followed at Sid-Kiara's wedding functions

Like what was witnessed during the wedding ceremony of Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also announced a no-phone policy for their wedding functions scheduled from February 6 to February 7.

Rajasthan is set to witness another star wedding between Sidharth and Kiara, which will be the first Bollywood wedding of 2023 in the desert state. Last year, Bollywood stars Vicky and Katrina tied the nuptial knot in Sawai Madhopur.

Following the same policy as that of Vicky and Katrina, the star couple had announced a ‘no phone policy’ and the hotel staff had been informed about the same.

Besides, the guests of both the bride and groom have been requested not to post any pictures of the wedding on social media.

According to sources, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding will take place from February 5 to February 7.

Earlier, reports said that 100-125 guests would attend the wedding besides the families of the ‘Shershaah’ stars.

Kiara landed in Jaisalmer on the evening of February 4 with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. It is being said that celebrities like Karan Johar and Isha Ambani will also attend the wedding.