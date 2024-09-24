No one will allow SRK to play ‘mellow characters’: Karan Johar

Karan Johar, in a recent interaction, opened up on how Hindi cinema’s biggest actors tend to shy away from experimenting with roles. Speaking to ‘The Hollywood Reporter India’, Karan placed some of the blame on the audience, explaining that they haven’t been receptive to Shah Rukh Khan’s more experimental roles in films like ‘Paheli’ and ‘Asoka’. He shared that the pressure of maintaining a superstar image often prevents actors like Shah Rukh from taking on offbeat characters. Karan also lauded Aamir Khan, calling him a ‘game changer’ for consistently choosing diverse roles in films such as ‘Lagaan’, ‘Taare Zameen Par’, ‘Rang De Basanti’ and ‘Dil Chahta Hai’.

“I think Aamir would do. ‘Lagaan’ is one of those films that will go down in Hindi cinema’s history. In that same year, there was ‘Gadar’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, so that year was very iconic for Hindi cinema. There was ‘Chandni Bar’ as well. But the business was ‘Gadar’. It was a mainstream film and it did maximum business that year. ‘Lagaan’ won a nomination at the Academy Award, so Aamir still did films like ‘Taare Zameen Par’, ‘Rang De Basanti’ and ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. He changed the texture. He also did ‘Ghajini’, which actually brought back the culture of a remake in Hindi cinema. I think he is a real game changer,” he said.

Defending Shah Rukh Khan, Karan pointed out that the megastar did attempt to experiment with his roles, saying, “It’s not that Shah Rukh didn’t try. He did ‘Paheli’ and ‘Asoka’. Shah Rukh comes from the mindset of doing different things and making a difference. When he started, he worked with Kundan Shah, Ketan Mehta and Mani Kaul.”

“He never wanted to be the mainstream guy, but then ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ happened.”