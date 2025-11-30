No one can put me in a box in films or in life: Rukmini Maitra

When we caught up with actress Rukmini Maitra, she was on her way to Digha to seek blessings from Lord Jagannath. Even over the phone, you could sense the whirlwind she’s been in. Promotions for ‘Haati Haati Paa Paa’ have been nonstop and on top of that, she had to rush to Goa for the world premiere of her Bengali film at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). It’s a rare honour and Rukmini’s excitement practically spilt through every sentence. She hasn’t slept properly in days, but even while travelling to Digha, she sounded full of life. Her year opened with ‘Binodiini: Ekti Natir Upakhyan’, a period drama she led and now she’s closing it with ‘Haati Haati Paa Paa’, where she acts alongside veteran actor Chiranjit Chakraborty, who plays her father on screen. It’s been nearly eight years since the model-turned-actress stepped into the Bengali film industry and 2025 has been special on many fronts. But amid all the noise, her voice softens when the conversation turns to her own father, whom she lost just 11 days before her debut film ‘Chaamp’ released in 2017. Perhaps that’s why ‘Haati Haati Paa Paa’, a story rooted in a father-daughter bond, feels so personal. From her IFFI memories to her Mumbai diaries, we chat with the actress. Excerpts:

The year started with ‘Binodiini’ and you’re ending 2025 with ‘Haati Haati Paa Paa’, two different subjects. How do you plan to navigate your Tollywood career next year?

Be it ‘Binodiini’, ‘Haati Haati Paa Paa’, ‘Tekka’ or ‘Boomerang’, the roles have all been extremely diverse. I feel blessed to be approached for such parts. I don’t know if it’s a conscious or subconscious choice, but somehow my plate is full of versatility. I’ve never repeated a character on screen. Maybe I will someday, but not yet. Some films have been hits, some haven’t, but the characters have always stood out. I’m grateful for how these seven-and-a-half years have shaped up. And now, doing ‘Haati Haati Paa Paa’, I feel I may have manifested a part like this, something grounded and rooted. With Madhura, I know I can enter people’s homes and hearts. Director Arnab Middya came to me with the script a year and a half ago, when I was shooting ‘Binodiini’. I was looking for something more real. The moment I heard Madhura, it struck a chord. After ‘Binodiini’, many directors offered me more period roles, but I didn’t want to be stereotyped. That’s something I always avoid. No one can put me in a box - not in films, not in life. I don’t like being told, ‘This is your limit’. I believe in being limitless.

You attended the world premiere of your film at the 56th IFFI. How was the experience?

It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, though I hope it happens again and again. It wasn’t even a dream come true because I had never imagined something like this. I remember I was in Mumbai, asleep at 2 am, when my director and producer called because they just couldn’t contain their excitement. It was my first time at IFFI and I had heard so much about it; it really is a carnival of cinema. We thought not many would turn up for a Bengali film screening, but it was a full house.

Does a film festival tag help at the box office?

Of course, a festival like IFFI adds a lot of credibility before release. But ultimately, a film works on its own merit and how audiences respond. Every film has its own destiny.

‘Haati Haati Paa Paa’ explores a father-daughter relationship. You lost your father a few years ago. Was recreating those emotions with Chiranjit Chakraborty difficult?

We usually see mother-son, father-son or mother-daughter stories onscreen, but the father-daughter relationship is equally complex, sometimes even more. After the trailer was released, many young girls came up to me with their stories. I related to all of them, but for the first time, I had nothing to add, because I never reached that age when I could live this phase with my father. I lost him 11 days before ‘Chaamp’ was released. I never reached that stage where I could discipline him or parent him. My relationship with him was unique. He was calm, a man of few words and whatever he said were pearls of wisdom.

Netizens have also compared ‘Haati Haati Paa Paa’ to ‘Piku’.

(Cuts in) The imagery of Piku is so strong that any father-daughter story immediately reminds people of it. But I disagree. The interpersonal dynamics between a father and daughter are a tricky space - full of ego clashes, emotions and layers. And they need to watch it before commenting.

This year, Bengali cinema has seen several films like ‘Binodiini’, ‘Sharthopor’, ‘Grihapravesh’, ‘Annapurna’, ‘Puratawn’ and now ‘Mitin’, being front-lined by women. Do you think the industry is now placing more trust in its female leads at the box office?

(Cuts in) I think the Bengali audience has started trusting female leads, which is why the industry now feels confident banking on women stars. The other day, seeing Koel Mallick in the ‘Mitin’ poster made me so happy. I come from modelling, which is women-centric. When I entered films, I saw directors wait for heroes while actresses were often chosen based on availability. I always felt, ‘Why are women in cinema so dispensable?’ I’ve consciously taken up roles that were indispensable to the story. And I think not just in Bengal but nationwide, we’re seeing more women-led films. It’s a shift we’ve all been waiting for.

You were seen in the Hindi film ‘Sanak’ in 2021. You also spend a lot of time in Mumbai these days. Have Bengali films taken a backseat?

Not at all. I’m very much here. I’m Bengali. I’ve worked hard in Bengal and I don’t want to give that up. I travel to Mumbai for various assignments, so I’ve kept a place there. I’m listening to scripts and meeting people. I am interested in films, not just in Hindi, but in any language if the content is strong.

Is ‘Draupadi’ happening?

Ram Kamal Mukherjee wants to mount the film on a huge canvas. We fought for ‘Binodiini’ for five years. Let’s see. He has been a rock for me and he has always said that if he makes ‘Draupadi’, it will be with me.

REEL VS REAL

Promotions of ‘Haati Haati Paa Paa’ had Chiranjit Chakraborty hunting for a groom for you, but real life already has one (read Dev). So, is a D-day coming up anytime soon?

(Laughs) It was just a fun promotion. In real life, the D-day will come when the time is right.

Being associated with someone like Dev, influential in both cinema and politics, means your career is constantly scrutinised. Your film choices, your presence or absence at events, comparisons with his co-actresses… Does trolling ever affect you? And do you discuss it with Dev?

I’ve been independent all my life, mentally and financially. I’ve built my own name. Of course, when your hard work gets overshadowed by someone else’s name, it rattles you initially. But over time, I realised I must choose peace above everything. Staying steady when things are uncertain is real peace. When there’s noise, I focus on my calm. Not everything needs a response. When another actress works repeatedly with a director, no one questions it. But I’m questioned. I work with different directors each time, so why should I explain myself to people shouting on social media? A hundred years from now, my films will stay, not this digital noise. I have a simple theory: we are in a glass box, with everyone outside shouting. I hear only the voices of my close ones. As long as there’s no crack in the box, we’re safe. And believe me, I’ve made the box both soundproof and bulletproof.