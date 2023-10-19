‘No objection’ to being objectified: Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur is often praised for his good looks. In a recent interview, when Aditya was asked if he ‘feels objectified’, the actor promptly said, “No objection taken at all.” The actor, who is still remembered for his work in films like ‘Aashiqui 2’ and ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’, shared that this is a part of his job and he doesn’t take it very seriously.

Talking to ‘Film Companion’, Aditya said that back when he first entered the entertainment industry as a VJ for ‘Channel V’, he shot his first promo shirtless. “I started as a VJ with ‘Channel V’ and I was well into being objectified. My first promo introducing VJ Aditya was me taking my shirt off at Agonda Beach in Goa. So that has been happening since the start of my career.”

“I mean it’s a part of it. It’s a visual medium and if one can tick that box then it’s a good thing,” he added. When asked if maintaining a physique takes a toll on him, Aditya shared that he isn’t always on a diet and likes to eat everything but when he’s preparing for a role, he makes sure that he’s working towards the physique that’s required for the character.

Aditya was last seen in the ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ series ‘The Night Manager’, where he shared screen space with Anil Kapoor. The series was well appreciated by the audience and is expected to come back for another season.

Speaking about the show’s success, the actor previously told a leading media house, “It feels great because every time you put so much effort into something, like we did on this one and then to see the results. The expectations were high this time as the bar was pretty high. So, it feels good that people have given us that love. It feels very satisfying to have completed the job properly. There was a nervousness to see if it connects or not.”

Aditya will next be seen in ‘Metro Inn Dino’, which is being directed by Anurag Basu.