No direct similarities between 'Jigra' and 'Animal': Alia Bhatt

New Delhi: Actor Alia Bhatt said that the only theme common between her upcoming film "Jigra" and her husband Ranbir Kapoor's movie "Animal" is that the protagonist goes to great lengths for a loved one.

The actor said that she is aware of the comparisons between the two movies but there isn't much to it.

While "Jigra" sees a sister (Alia) defy all odds to save her jailed brother (Vedang Raina) from death, "Animal" had a son (Ranbir) take drastic measures to avenge those who tried to assassinate his father (Anil Kapoor).

"I know people have been comparing the two, but there really aren’t many similarities. It’s not just about ‘Animal’ or ‘Jigra’, a common theme in many films is doing something for a loved one. It’s a genre in itself. Many movies have been made on these lines. So aside from that one aspect, there aren’t any direct similarities between the two films," she told reporters.

The actor also spoke about how she and Ranbir, her co-star from "Brahmastra", are supportive of each other.

“I wouldn’t say there’s any competition between us. I feel fortunate that my husband is also my best friend and a wonderful actor. We often discuss our films and scenes with each other. I talked about ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Jigra’. Every time I had a confusion, I would discuss it with him and he did the same with me for ‘Animal’,” she added.

Alia and Vedang attended the song launch of “Jigra” alongside director Vasan Bala.