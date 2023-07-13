Nitesh Tiwari gets candid about making a film on ‘Ramayana’

It was reported earlier that Nitesh Tiwari’s next film after ‘Bawaal’ will star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the roles of Lord Rama and Sita. After controversies that erupted with Om Raut’s adaptation of the ‘Ramayana’ in ‘Adipurush’, Nitesh opened up about the casting of the film and said that he is confident his film will not offend the audience.

‘Adipurush’, which was released on June 16, was slammed for its dialogues and faced boycott calls. The makers also received flak for the movie’s VFX as well as the costumes. In the film, the main characters were Prabhas’ Raghav (based on Rama), Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh (Raavan) and Kriti Sanon’s Janaki (Sita). Later the dialogues were also revised by the makers.

In a new interview with a popular entertainment news agency, Nitesh Tiwari opened up about making his film on ‘Ramayana’ after the controversies that occurred with ‘Adipurush’ and said, “My question is very simple. I am also a consumer of the content that I create and if I’m not going to offend myself, then I’m very confident that I might not end up offending anybody else.”

When the ‘Bawaal’ director was asked about the rumours that Ranbir and Alia are set to star in the film, Nitesh did not confirm nor deny the reports, but said, “Very soon.”

Earlier, Om Raut had shown support for Nitesh’s film on the ‘Ramayana’ and said that Nitesh is a good filmmaker and the more films that are made on ‘Ramayana’, the better.