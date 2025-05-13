Nitanshi Goel is all set to make her stunning Cannes debut

After representing her film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ as India’s official entry at the 97th Academy Awards, the breakout star Nitanshi Goel is all set to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes 2025.

Nitanshi is the youngest actress to debut at Cannes and grace the red carpet for the global beauty brand, ‘L'Oreal Paris’, the official beauty partner of Cannes for the 28th year this time.

Sharing her excitement about her Cannes debut, Nitanshi said, “I came into this industry with aspirations of making things happen for me. From the incredible journey of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ to now standing on the global stage at Cannes, I am getting closer to realising them. I am that girl who is representing every Indian girl out there who dreams big and is ready to go and achieve them, come what may. Being able to represent those girls on a global stage is a moment of sheer happiness. By being on the carpet, I wish to empower each female out there who is taking charge of their life, dreams and career. It’s an absolute honour.”

This platform is expected to draw a constellation of Indian stars this year as well, right from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar, who are expected to walk the red carpet. Their presence alongside Nitanshi underscores the diverse and vibrant landscape of Indian cinema that is increasingly making its mark on the world stage.

Nitanshi gained widespread recognition with her debut movie ‘Laapataa Ladies’, co-starring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam.