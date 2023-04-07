Nimrat Kaur joins Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Section 84'

Mumbai: Actor Nimrat Kaur has joined the cast of megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming movie ‘Section 84’, the makers announced on Friday.

The courtroom drama thriller is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta of ‘Te3n’ and ‘The Girl on the Trailer’ fame. It will also feature actors Diana Penty and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

Kaur, known for performances in movies like ‘The Lunchbox’ and ‘Airlift’, said that she is excited to collaborate with Bachchan and Dasgupta.

“Embarking on one of the most challenging creative adventures of my life with the unsurpassable privilege of being immortalised on screen with Amitabh Bachchan. So grateful to Ribhu Dasgupta for this incredible and riveting opportunity,” the 41-year-old actor said in a statement.

‘Section 84’ marks the third collaboration between Bachchan and Dasgupta, following the TV miniseries ‘Yudh’ and ‘Te3n’.

The upcoming movie is presented by ‘Reliance Entertainment’ in association with ‘Jio Studios’ and produced by ‘Reliance Entertainment’ and ‘Film Hangar’.

Kaur was most recently seen in Netflix’s ‘Dasvi’, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. She will next star in the social thriller ‘Happy Teacher’s Day’.