Nikolaj Coster-Waldau yet to see 'GOT' spin-off 'House of the Dragon'

Los Angeles: "Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Costar-Waldau says it was a "little strange" feeling when he tried to watch HBO's spin-off series "House of the Dragon".

The Danish actor, known for playing Jaime Lannister in the blockbuster fantasy drama, said he saw the opening credits of "House of the Dragon" and felt it was "too soon" for him.

"One day it came on and I saw the opening credits. And it was a little strange because it was the same music and the title sequence was kind of similar. I was like, ‘Ah, this is too soon. Too soon," Coster-Waldau told ‘Entertainment Tonight’.

But he plans to binge watch the show after a few seasons.

“I’ll wait. I’ll give it a couple of seasons, then I can binge-watch it and then there’s the whole thing. But I know that so many people love that show and I’m really happy for them," the actor added.

"House of the Dragon" is a prequel to "Game of Thrones", focusing on the Targaryen family 200 years before the events depicted in its predecessor.

It features an ensemble cast of Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

"Game of Thrones" veteran Miguel Sapochnik was the showrunner on season one of "House of the Dragons" along with co-creator Ryan Condal. For the second season, Condal will now serve as solo showrunner with Sapochnik continuing as an executive producer on the series.

Alan Taylor, another "Game of Thrones" veteran, will also join as a director and executive producer on the second season of the show.