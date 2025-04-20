‘Nikita Roy’ to release in theatres on May 30

New Delhi: ‘Nikita Roy’, a psychological thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha, is set to have its theatrical release worldwide on May 30.

The film, which explores themes of mysticism, psychological tension and human vulnerability, is directed by Sonakshi’s brother, Kussh S Sinha.

Set against a haunting narrative backdrop, it explores the grey zones of the human mind, a press release said. Also starring Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar, the film is produced by Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani.

“This film is very close to our hearts. It dares to tread where most mainstream films don’t and explores a genre, we truly believe audiences are ready for. With a powerful cast, a gripping narrative and Kussh S Sinha’s unique vision, we can’t wait for the world to experience ‘Nikita Roy’ on the big screen,” the producers said in a joint statement.

Pavan Kirpalani penned the story and screenplay for the film. It is co-produced by Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh and Prem Raj Joshi.