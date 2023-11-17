NFDC India to launch digital collectible project at IFFI 2023

New Delhi: The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) announced the launch of their very first digital collectible project at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The digital collectibles will give film enthusiasts a unique chance to own a piece of Indian film history and be proud owners of the 2023 maiden ‘IFFI Digital Collectibles’ series, a press release said.

The initiative marks a significant step towards blockchain integration, promoting transparency and value in the creative sectors, it added.

The introductory digital collectibles project, called ‘IFFI DC 2023’, features collectibles in three exclusive categories: ‘IFFI DC Platinum’, ‘IFFI DC Gold’ and ‘IFFI DC Silver’.

‘The Platinum tier’, comprising a limited 200 exclusive collectibles only, is priced at Rs 10,000 each with the highest number of benefits, offering significant priceless utilities that extend from the 54th IFFI to the 55th IFFI. Collectors can avail complete access to ‘IFFI Goa 2023’ or ‘IFFI Goa 2024’, access to the National Film Archive of India’s (NFAI) Film Circle membership as well as multiple visits to the National Museum of Indian Cinema and its utilities.

“Additionally, the ‘Gold’ tier includes just 600 collectibles priced at Rs 7,500 each, providing multiple free visits and access to significant utilities at NFAI and NMIC, while the ‘Silver’ tier offers 1100 collectibles at Rs 5000 each and essential historical utilities at NMIC and NFAI,” the release added.

“The mission of the iconic ‘IFFI Digital Collectible’ project is to revolutionise the film industry by leveraging new-age technologies like AI, ML and blockchain to create a more transparent and engaging experience for cinephiles. Inspired by innovation across the world on blockchain, the iconic ‘IFFI Digital Collectible’ aims to empower creators, artists and film enthusiasts from all backgrounds, ensuring equal opportunities and representation in the digital collectibles space,” said Prithul Kumar, MD NDFC and Festival Director of IFFI Goa.