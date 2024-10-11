New mom Deepika Padukone opens up on facing sleep deprivation

Many new moms face sleep deprivation and in a recent interaction, Deepika Padukone opened up about dealing with similar struggles, including burnout. Speaking with media personality Arianna Huffington during the ‘Live Love Laugh Foundation Lecture’ series held in honour of World Mental Health Day, the ‘Jawan’ star shared how sleep deprivation sometimes impacts her decision-making abilities.

In a video shared by ‘The Quint’, Deepika said, “When you are sleep-deprived or burnt out, the decisions that you make and I think sometimes I can actually feel it. I know on particular days I am feeling stressed or burnt out because I haven’t slept enough or practiced my self-care rituals. I can tell that my decision-making is getting affected to some extent.”

Deepika Padukone also discussed how people often associate negative emotions with criticism rather than adopting a positive approach and learning from it. She shared, “It’s absolutely normal and human to feel pain, anger and some of these extreme emotions and learning from that. The larger picture is how you deal with that criticism and how you use it positively and work on yourself. You will have to put in the work and be patient,” she said.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their baby girl on September 8, announcing her arrival with a sweet note on ‘Instagram’. Although they haven’t revealed her name yet, the note read, “Welcome baby girl. 8-9-2024.” The couple, who dated for years, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Italy’s Lake Como in 2018.

On the professional front, Deepika will next appear in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’. She filmed her role while pregnant with her daughter and the movie is set for a Diwali release on November 1.