'New generation of actors have to be careful of burnout'

Sanjay Kapoor recently opened up about what he thinks about the young generation of actors in the industry. The actor also revealed what his daughter, Shanaya, has learnt from his life.

In an interview with a news portal, Sanjay said that with the new generation, he feels that ‘they are constantly in your face because of social media. Even before the film’s release, you get to know them’.

“There is paparazzi, media, ‘Instagram’ and elaborative promotions. By the time the film is released, you feel like you know the person inside out,” he said.

It’s upon the younger generation how they are going to survive 30-40 years. He added that if they don’t take care, there are chances of burnout also.