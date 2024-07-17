New Beginning

Last year, actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and Anirban Bhattacharya came together in Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’ and created a record at the box office. This time, young director Rahool Mukherjee of ‘Kishmish’ fame has brought the superhit duo together once again in his yet-to-be-titled Bengali film. On Wednesday, the mahurat of the film was held in Kolkata where other actors of the movie including Rajatava Dutta, Aparajita Adhya and Priyanka Sarkar were present too.