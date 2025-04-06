New-age actors share the same aspirations and passion for cinema, says Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari, who will be seen starring with Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy in the horror-comedy ‘The Bhootnii’, shared her thoughts on the pressure and uncertainty faced by young actors in Bollywood today. She opened up about her journey and remained optimistic, believing that the best is yet to come for her.

Palak acknowledged the uncertainty in Bollywood but expressed strong belief in her generation’s potential. She feels that while it may take longer for young actors to win audiences over compared to previous generations, the passion for cinema among today’s actors and filmmakers is just as deep.

Tiwari reflected on the harsh criticism faced by new-age actors, acknowledging the frustration felt by both audiences and performers. While the feedback can be tough, she understands the frustration and believes that actors, like the audience, are also working hard to meet expectations.

She also opened up about how her approach to choosing roles has evolved. In her early days, she was eager to just get noticed and is grateful for her first film with Salman Khan. She feels it was a valuable learning experience, teaching her what it truly means to be a successful actor.

In her second film, ‘The Bhootnii’, Palak focuses on showcasing her growth as an actor. She wanted to demonstrate how much she had developed and sought an opportunity to be noticed and recognised for her progress. Working with Sidhaant Sachdev helped her achieve that.

‘The Bhootnii’ is set to be released on April 18, 2025.