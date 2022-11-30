'Never went out looking for female-led movies'

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film, 'Chhorii 2', has another female-led film, 'Akelli' in the pipeline. According to her, she has never gone out looking for female-led movies.

Speaking to a news portal, the Bollywood actor said that she has actually never gone out looking for a female-led film and it has always come to her. She added that she looks at a film as a film and whether it has a male or female protagonist, she will be a part of it if it's interesting.

According to her, Nushrratt has never made a conscious choice to work toward only female-led films. Be it 'Janhit Mein Jaari', 'Chhorii 2' or 'Akelli', all have happened organically. Her heart lies in the story of the film, when it comes to deciding on a film, Nushrratt told the news portal.

Bharuccha also discussed films with social messages and whether they are becoming overrated. According to her, it is about what the audiences like or don't like. If it does get overrated, people will stop wanting to watch such films.

The actor added that there isn't a conscious choice that everybody should make a film with a social message. She pointed out that 'Dream Girl' was an out-and-out comedy film, but it did have some kind of message in the end. But people had a blast watching it. It was billed as a comedy rather than a social message film.

Nushrratt further added that the audience will let them know if it's becoming overrated.

'Chhorii' was released on an OTT platform in 2021. However, the release date and medium of 'Chhorii 2' is yet to be decided.