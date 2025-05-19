Never understood the concept of a star wife or star kid, says Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput has carved a path for herself while being married to actor Shahid Kapoor. She runs her own ‘YouTube’ channel and also owns a wellness and skincare brand. In a recent interaction, Mira spoke about being called ‘star wife’ despite being independent and creating her own identity.

On ‘Social Media Star With Janice’ Season 5, Mira opposed kids of actors being tagged ‘star kids’. She said, “Maybe it was an association that one needed to make for recall value. But even if you put that on a kid and you say star kid, people don’t like listening to star kid for all of its nepotistic connotations. Yet, that term is still in use - it needs to kind of find its way out.”

Rajput also questioned the need to label someone as a ‘star wife’. “I have never understood the concept of a star wife, what does that mean? You can have an actor, a celebrity or a star who has a wife or a husband - but nobody ever says star husband. Why is there a star wife?”

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot when she was 21 years old. The couple has a 13-year age gap and are parents to two children - Misha and Zain. Earlier, in an interaction with influencers Naina Bhan and Sakshi Shivdasani, Mira Rajput spoke about how her marriage initially felt ‘isolating’. She said, “I think we (Mira and her friends) did evolve separately. I’d like to admit that it was quite isolating because we were just in different phases of life at that time. You get to different phases in life and you look at your friends. I wish I could do what she’s doing.”