Never underestimate the Bengali audience: Manashi Sinha

At a time when producers and directors are often accused of buying tickets themselves to prove their films are successful, Manashi Sinha’s debut Bengali directorial ‘Eta Amader Golpo’ worked on word of mouth. It once again proved that word-of-mouth remains the most powerful tool for promoting films. As 2024 draws to a close, the success of ‘Eta Amader Golpo’ stands out as one of the defining moments for the Bengali film industry this year. While some critics may have questioned the film’s OTT-like storytelling, audiences filled theatres to watch Saswata Chatterjee and Aparajita Adhya in leading roles. Encouraged by this trust in her work, Sinha is ready with her second film, ‘5 No Swapnamoy Lane’, set to release on December 20, 2024.

In an industry where many directors struggle to make even one film, Sinha has managed to direct two back-to-back. “The Bengal audience has shown us so much love for ‘Eta Amader Golpo’. We never anticipated this level of success. So, my producer, Subhankar, thought we shouldn’t delay with the second project,” said Sinha, also an accomplished actress. She added, “During theatre visits for ‘Eta Amader Golpo’, I could see how much the audience wanted to know about my next film. We had confidence, but we were never overconfident.”

Sinha also emphasised the importance of respecting Bengali audiences. At a time when some filmmakers blame viewers for ignoring Bengali cinema in favour of other regional films, Sinha has a different perspective. “I may be new to direction, but I strongly feel we should never underestimate the Bengali audience. They know which stories resonate with them. I didn’t need to buy tickets to fill theatres for ‘Eta Amader Golpo’. People came to watch the film despite the heatwave, IPL matches and elections,” she said firmly.

Though Sinha’s acting career has always kept her occupied, she finds time to write stories close to her heart. In ‘Eta Amader Golpo’, she explored themes of loneliness, while her upcoming film, ‘5 No Swapnamoy Lane’, focuses on reconnecting with one’s roots. “I have seen loneliness all around me and it scares me. When I see lonely people, it’s difficult for me because I see a part of my future in them,” Sinha admitted. On her next project, she said, “‘5 No Swapnamoy Lane’ is about finding one’s roots. Many people are leaving their ancestral homes to settle outside the state, but that doesn’t mean they forget their roots. There are a lot of socio-economic reasons behind this trend.”