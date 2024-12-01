Never received awards that are ‘for sale’: Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra recently compared the Hindi and South film industry. According to the actress, Bollywood is a little laid-back owing to its star culture.

In an interview with ‘Bollywood Bubble’, Sherlyn shared her thoughts on the differences between Bollywood and the South film industry. She mentioned that in the South, work schedules are very organised, with people being punctual and starting early in the morning. Work usually wraps up early in the evening. On the other hand, in Bollywood, while things are also systematic, the workday often starts later, sometimes around 11 am or even noon. She believes the relaxed pace in Bollywood may be due to the influence of star culture.

The actress also spoke about awards in the industry, stating that she has never received awards that were bought. She recalled instances where she couldn’t attend certain award functions because she wasn’t in Mumbai at the time, but the awards were still kept aside for her. She added that different people have different experiences and she has been fortunate not to encounter ‘for sale’ awards.