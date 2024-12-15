Never felt the need to change my appearance: Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan, who was last seen in ‘Hush Hush’ on OTT, has always remained true to herself, ever since she started her career. Being Sharmila Tagore’s daughter, Soha admitted to having the biggest inspiration in front of her eyes, which has always helped her to embrace herself the way she is, rather than get bogged down by external pressures or succumb to cosmetic surgeries.

In a recent interview, Soha opened up about her views on beauty and how her mother has been a huge influence on her when it comes to that. She also appreciated her mom for paying attention to her health, yoga, diet, skincare and career even today. The ‘Rang De Basanti’ star also stressed the importance of embracing one’s true self in a scenario of cosmetic surgeries.

“One of my biggest struggles with self-acceptance came early in my career. It was a time when I had to find my footing and truly embrace my individuality. Over time, I realised that real beauty comes from accepting who you are and embracing your quirks. I learned that I didn’t need to meet external expectations to feel confident. My mother was instrumental in this journey - her own ability to stay true to herself, regardless of trends, taught me to value my own authenticity and uniqueness,” she told a leading media house.

Soha further praised mom Sharmila and said, “My mother has always been my role model for beauty. She has worked on herself consistently, practicing yoga even today, maintaining her career in films, paying attention to her diet and prioritising her health and skincare. However, what stands out most is her unwavering acceptance of herself. She has never sought to alter her appearance and has embraced ageing gracefully. This approach has been a profound source of inspiration for me. Being surrounded by positive influences - people who encourage self-acceptance rather than pushing for cosmetic changes - creates an environment of empowerment. I also believe in the power of natural ingredients to enhance beauty.”