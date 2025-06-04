Netizens demand makers of ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’ change name to ‘Prithviraj vs Ghori’

The upcoming historical series ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’ started making waves well before its release. This is one of the most ambitious shows that promises to bring to life the captivating journey of a young prince who rose to become one of India’s bravest warrior kings, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

Featuring a grand scale, an impressive cast and a masterfully crafted story, the show is eagerly awaited by audiences. Filled with anticipation, fans are expressing their excitement to witness this epic tale, which will showcase Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s childhood journey and his legendary battles against invaders like Muhammad Ghori. Taking social media by storm, netizens are demanding the makers to change the name of the show to ‘Prithviraj vs Ghori’.

A fan reacted, “Dil khush ho gaya! Aakhir woh pal aa gaya - ‘Prithviraj vs Ghori’!” Another fan wrote, “This looks EPIC. ‘Prithvi vs Ghori’ is the drama we need!” A fan commented, “Itni badi rivalry ko sirf ek hi naam suit karta hai aur woh hai ‘Prithviraj vs Ghori’!”

Moreover, the show chronicles the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, the great 12th-century king of the Chauhan dynasty, revered for his bravery and resistance against Muhammad Ghori’s invasions. With a narrative rooted deeply in Indian history, the makers ensure that every detail from the sets and costumes to the dialogue and battle sequences is crafted with authenticity and grandeur.

‘Chakravati Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’ will be a tribute to one of India’s greatest warrior-kings.