Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime’ S3 to release on November 13

Mumbai: International Emmy Award-winning series ‘Delhi Crime’ will return for its third season on November 13 with its ‘most thrilling case yet’, featuring Shefali Shah and Huma Qureshi in a high-stakes face-off.

Streaming service ‘Netflix’ on Thursday unveiled the official trailer for the new chapter, which sees Shah’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her team uncover a chilling human trafficking network that spans across the country.

“The discovery of an abandoned baby sets off a nationwide chase, bringing Vartika face-to-face with Meena, also known as Badi Didi (Qureshi) - a ruthless kingpin who builds her empire by exploiting young girls,” the official logline read.

The third season of the police procedural drama series is directed by Tanuj Chopra and also features Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Anuraag Arora. Actors Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji and Anshumaan Pushkar are also part of the ensemble cast.

Shah said returning as ‘Madam Sir’ felt deeply personal. “Vartika is fighting an enemy that not only crosses borders but exists in the shadows of everyday society. Human trafficking isn’t the act of a few; it’s a symptom of a world that looks away. But Vartika keeps fighting anyway, even if it means saving one life,” the actress said.

Qureshi described her role as ‘powerful yet unsettling’. “Meena is shaped by trauma yet wields immense control. She’s both victim and perpetrator. ‘Delhi Crime’ doesn’t glorify or sensationalise - it confronts the uncomfortable truths hiding in plain sight,” she said.

Produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment, ‘Delhi Crime’ season three is written by Chopra, Anu Singh Choudhary, Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Mayank Tiwari and Shubhra Swarup.