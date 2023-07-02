Netflix to roll out Sylvester Stallone’s documentary in November

Los Angeles: Streaming service ‘Netflix’ is developing a documentary on Sylvester Stallone, detailing the life and career of the Hollywood action star.

Titled "Sly", the retrospective documentary will be directed by Thom Zimny and release on the platform in November, according to the entertainment news outlet ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

The announcement comes on the heels of ‘Netflix’ rolling out a three-part documentary series about Stallone’s friend and former box office rival Arnold Schwarzenegger, titled "Arnold".

"For nearly 50 years, Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from ‘Rocky’ to ‘Rambo’ to ‘The Expendables’. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog story with the indelible characters he has brought to life," the official description of the documentary read.

Stallone, 76, started his Hollywood career in late 1960s-early 1970s with minor roles before breaking out with 1976's boxing drama "Rocky". Over the years, he established himself as a leading action star with films like "Rambo" franchise, "Cobra", "Tango and Cash", "Cliffhanger", "Demolition Man" and "The Specialist".

He most recently starred in ‘Paramount+’ dramedy "Tulsa King" and the family reality show, "The Family Stallone".