Netflix slammed for re-releasing ‘Titanic’ after submersible tragedy

Streaming giant ‘Netflix’ is being slammed for re-releasing James Cameron’s iconic film ‘Titanic’, just days after the ‘Titan’ tourist submersible sank, killing all five onboard.

As per ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, ‘Netflix’ is bringing back the Oscar-winning 1997 film to the streamer on July 1 in the US and Canada.

The OTT platform’s decision has irked many social media users.

“Anyone else finds it terrifying that they already have a documentary of ‘Titanic’ on ‘Netflix’? It hasn’t even been a week, bruh. What the hell?” a ‘Twitter’ user wrote.

“So, ‘Netflix’ was like, ‘Let’s capitalise on this sub thing real quick - gone head and put ‘Titanic’ back in the rotation,” another one wrote.

“Bad timing,” a ‘Twitter’ user commented.

“Horrible,” a social media user wrote.

Five passengers on the submersible named ‘Titan’, which was diving 13,000 feet to view the shipwreck of the British passenger liner ‘Titanic’ (which had sunk in the North Atlantic Ocean in the year 1912), died in a ‘catastrophic implosion’, US Coast Guard authorities confirmed on Thursday (local time) last week, CNN reported.

After an extraordinary five-day international search operation near the site of the world’s most famous shipwreck, the tail cone and other debris of the submersible were found by a remotely operated vehicle about 1,600 feet from the bow of the ‘Titanic’ on the ocean floor, about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

Passengers of the ‘Titan’, owned by ‘OceanGate’, the private US company that runs submersible tours to the ‘Titanic’, were confirmed to have died in the implosion, the US Coast Guard authorities said. ‘The Washington Post’ cited experts to report that the company was operating in a legal gray area out at sea, where the American-made submersible was launched from a Canadian vessel into international waters.

A remotely operated vehicle found ‘five different major pieces of debris’ from the ‘Titan’ submersible, according to Paul Hankins, the US Navy’s director of salvage operations and ocean engineering. The debris was ‘consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber’ and, in turn, a ‘catastrophic implosion’, he said, according to CNN.

The passengers included Stockton Rush, the CEO of ‘OceanGate Expeditions’, who acted as the pilot for the ‘Titan’, British businessmen and adventurer Hamish Harding and others.