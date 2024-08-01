Netflix sets December premiere for ‘Squid Game’ S2

New Delhi: Superhit Korean survival drama series ‘Squid Game’, which became the most-watched series on ‘Netflix’ when it was released in 2021, will be back with its second season on December 26. The third and final season of the global hit series, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, will premiere in 2025.

Hwang, who also directed, wrote and executive produced the first chapter which became a runaway hit for the streamer upon its premiere, shared his excitement to be back in the world of ‘Squid Game’ with a new season in a note.

“I am thrilled to see that the seed that was planted in creating a new ‘Squid Game’ grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you're excited for what’s to come,” he wrote.

Korean star Lee Jung-jae, who played Song Gi-hun aka player no 456 and Lee Byung-hun, who essayed the mysterious character of the ‘Frontman’, will reprise their roles. Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo will also reprise their roles in the series which has added a host of top Korean stars for its new seasons.

In a press release, ‘Netflix’ said that the announcement came with an exciting teaser of a track race, not for a medal, but for survival. “As bodies fall, the ‘Frontman’ prepares the audience for the real game about to begin. So, make sure you have your player numbers in place and the odds in your favour, as you join Gi-Hun in his return to the games once again,” it read.

The much-awaited second season is set three years after the events of the ‘Squid Game’, a contest where 456 players, all of them in deep financial debt, were brought to a secret play to play a deadly children’s game for a chance to win a 45.6 billion won prize.

Now, Gi-Hun aka Player 456, the winner of ‘Squid Game’, is determined to find the people behind the sport and put an end to their vicious competition. “Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ‘ddakji’ in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organisation proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it,” according to the official synopsis.