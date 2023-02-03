Netflix removes its controversial plan to thwart password sharing

Streaming giant ‘Netflix’ has removed a controversial plan to thwart password sharing by requiring trusted devices to log in at the primary location once a month and instead opted for periodic device verification.

Snapshots of a now-deleted update in Netflix’s help centre showed that ‘Netflix’ wanted users to create trusted devices that would connect to the Wi-Fi at the user’s primary location to watch something once every 31 days. However, this was later removed and replaced with device verification through a code instead.

“As long as the device being used to watch ‘Netflix’ is using the Internet connection in the primary account owner’s household, we will not require verification,” said the company on its help centre page for India.