Netflix releases teaser of ‘Squid Game’ S2

Los Angeles: ‘Netflix’ unveiled a teaser for the smash hit Korean survival drama series ‘Squid Game’, which brings back Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun aka ‘player no 456’. The streaming service launched the teaser at its annual festival ‘Geeked Week’ in Atlanta, Georgia.

The much-awaited second season comes three years after the first chapter of the ‘Squid Game’, which chronicled a contest where 456 players, all of them in deep financial debt, were brought to a secret play to play a deadly children’s game for a chance to win a 45.6 billion won prize.

The season two teaser clip opens with a tense Gi-hun holding a gun on an approaching masked figure. It quickly shifts to the new participants preparing to begin a new life-or-death game, with a narrator in the background, saying, “We’re ready to start the game.”

“Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won,” read the official season two synopsis.

Besides Jung-jae, popular South Korean actors Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo are also returning for the sophomore chapter. They will be joined by an ensemble of newcomers, including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri and Won Ji-an.

‘Squid Game’ season two will premiere on Netflix on December 26.