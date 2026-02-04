Netflix India unveils star-studded slate for 2026

On Tuesday, ‘Netflix India’ unveiled its ambitious slate for 2026 with Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit, Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor set to headline some of its biggest projects, while well-loved stories like ‘Kohrra’, ‘Mismatched’ and ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ return with new seasons.

Unveiled as part of its ‘Next on Netflix’ showcase, the slate comprises many returning and new series as well as half a dozen films, cutting across drama, crime, comedy, romance, war, sports thrillers and unscripted entertainment. The event also celebrated the streamer’s 10 years in the country.

“While it is a big milestone for us and we are very proud, it is also a moment to pause, reflect and express our deepest gratitude. This journey has taught us how to listen and adapt according to the diverse Indian audience. Over the years, we have learned one truth - there is no single way to tell an Indian story. India is many Indias, shaped by language, culture, taste and context,” said Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, at ‘Netflix India’.

Deol makes his streaming debut with the film ‘Ikka’ where he plays a lawyer fighting a nemesis in Akshaye Khanna. The two reunite on screen after 1997’s ‘Border’, whose sequel this year is a massive hit for Deol. Khanna was the flavour of the season with his portrayal as Rehman Dakait in ‘Dhurandhar’, currently streaming on the platform.

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, the romantic on-screen hit pair of many films in the 1990s, have different projects on the streamer.

Kapoor plays a business tycoon in Hansal Mehta’s series ‘Family Business’. The business thriller will see him go toe-to-toe with his former protege-turned-rival, played by Vijay Varma.

Dixit, meanwhile, stars as a saucy single mother to Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga’s characters in ‘Tumhari Sulu’ fame director Suresh Triveni’s film ‘Maa Behen’. The film also features Ravi Kishan and revolves around the three women who become the talk of their conservative neighbourhood after a body is found in their kitchen.

Saif Ali Khan, the star of Netflix India’s first original ‘Sacred Games’, headlines not one but two films - ‘Hum Hindustani’ and ‘Kartavya’ - on the streamer. ‘Hum Hindustani’, also starring Pratik Gandhi, is a period drama about India’s first election, while ‘Kartavya’ revolves around a cop who must choose between fighting and being a scapegoat. Rasika Duggal stars opposite Khan in ‘Kartavya’.

During the event, Shergill said the streamer believes in taking ‘cinema and Indian stories to the world’. “2026 is going to be our biggest year yet. This year, we are ramping up our partnerships with some of the country’s finest studios and production houses. From south to the north, mainstream to indie, legends to breakout stars, on ‘Netflix’, we are able to take every Indian story to the world, every part of the world. And I think that’s where true fandom lies. So, when we look ahead, 2026 is not just another year for us. I hope you all realise that it’s a very special year. It’s the beginning of the next decade for us, the next chapter. It’s a big statement,” she said.

The film’s slate also includes ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’, a gritty thriller directed by Ritesh Shah. It features Manoj Bajpayee as a corrupt police officer whose plans unravel amid a global conspiracy in Delhi.

Besides, ‘Netflix’ is bringing back the anthology franchise ‘Lust Stories’ for its third instalment. The third chapter of the Emmy-nominated anthology includes short films directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj.

The series lineup includes ‘Chumbak’, directed and written by Aatish Kapadia of ‘Khichdi’ and ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ fame. It is a slice-of-life drama revolving around five families living in a close-knit Mumbai neighbourhood. The ensemble cast includes Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Amyra Dastur, Sumeet Vyas, Delnaaz Irani, Sandeepa Dhar and others.

Popular ‘YouTube’ creator Bhuvan Bam returns with season two of his show ‘Dhindora’, which originally streamed on ‘YouTube’.

Vineet Kumar Singh leads the education-themed drama ‘Hello Bachhon’, inspired by the journey of Alakh Pandey and students whose lives intersect with his mission to make quality education accessible across India.

The streamer also announced its first Tamil and Telugu original series. R Madhavan headlines Tamil crime drama ‘Legacy’, about an ageing patriarch racing against time to secure his empire by choosing a successor before rivals tear it apart, while Telugu comedy-drama ‘Super Subbu’, which follows a socially awkward teacher tasked with teaching sex education despite being a virgin, stars Sundeep Kishan and Mithila Palkar.

National Award winner Vikrant Massey plays the lead role in ‘Musafir Café’, based on Divya Prakash Dubey’s novel. The show is a romance unfolding across two timelines in Mussoorie and also features Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana.

The biggest series title for ‘Netflix’ this year will be war drama ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, which revisits the Kargil conflict, focusing on the Indian Air Force’s Golden Arrows reconnaissance unit and their crucial covert role. The series features Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Dia Mirza and Abhay Verma of ‘Munjya’ fame.

Kapil Sharma’s hit comedy ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ has also been greenlit for season five.

Among returning favourites, ‘Netflix’ announced the fourth and final season of ‘Mismatched’, which will move its story four years ahead as Dimple (Prajakta Koli) and Rishi (Rohit Saraf) confront unresolved questions about love and compatibility and ‘Maamla Legal Hai’, which is set to return with season two.