Netflix documentary on Nayanthara to release on her 40th birthday

Mumbai: Streaming service ‘Netflix’ announced that its upcoming documentary on South superstar Nayanthara will be released on November 18, coinciding with her 40th birthday. Titled ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale’, the documentary film will dive into the extraordinary life of the actor from her modest beginnings to the heights of her illustrious career across different industries in the South and Hindi, the streamer said in a statement.

The film will explore a never-before-seen side of the actor, who has kept her life private for many years. Nayanthara opens her home and heart to inspire young dreamers to reach for their aspirations. Filled with untold stories of her roles as a daughter, sister, partner, mother, friend and a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

A top star in the South film industry, Nayanthara has worked in movies such as ‘Chandramukhi’, ‘Ghajini’, ‘Bigil’, ‘Bodyguard’, ‘Netrikann’, ‘Puthiya Niyamam’ and ‘Jawan’ and others.

Nayanthara tied the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in 2022 in a traditional ceremony at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. The star-studded wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Ajith, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others.