Netflix Discontinues '1899' After One Season

Los Angeles: "1899", the mystery thriller series from "Dark" creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, will not return for a second season on 'Netflix'.

Co-showrunners and executive producers Bo Odar and Friese shared the announcement on social media on Monday.

"With a heavy heart we have to tell you that '1899' will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with 'Dark'. But sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned. That's life," the creators said in a joint statement posted on Odar's 'Instagram' account.

The duo, who rose to global prominence following the popularity of the hit German series "Dark", also thanked fans for their love and support.

"We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget," they said.

Friese served as writer and Bo Odar directed "1899", billed as a multilingual German period drama that followed a mixed group of European migrants on a fright-filled journey to the US.

"When they discover another migrant ship adrift on the open sea, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare," the logline of the series read.

The eight-episode show starred Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann and Miguel Bernardeau.