Netflix and Adam McKay team up for ‘Average Height, Average Build’

Los Angeles: Streaming platform ‘Netflix’ and Adam McKay are teaming up again for the director's next feature comedy, titled “Average Height, Average Build".

The film, a follow up to his 2021 ‘Netflix’ apocalypse comedy “Don’t Look Up", stars Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams, Robert Downey Jr, Forest Whitaker and Danielle Deadwyler.

According to the entertainment website ‘Deadline’, McKay has penned the script and apart from directing he will also produce the movie under his ‘Hyperobject Industries’ banner with Kevin Messick.

“Pattinson will play a serial killer who enlists a lobbyist (Adams) to change laws that will allow him to get away with murder more easily. Downey’s role is a retired cop who won’t give up on the murders and the killer tries to prevent him from dogging his trail now that he’s hung up his gun. The serial killer turns himself into a cause celebre, a Mr. Smith Goes to Washington figure shielding his true motives,” the official plotline reads.

Makers have not yet finalised the release date for the film.