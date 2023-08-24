Nervousness propels you to do better: Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana’s much-loved ‘Dream Girl’ is now back with its sequel, ‘Dream Girl 2’, which has hit theatres today.

The movie is about a man who impersonates a woman’s voice and talks to men for a living since he is unable to land a job anywhere. Over time, his avatar, Pooja, becomes extremely popular, with men falling in love with ‘her’ left, right and centre!

In a recent interview with a leading media house, Ayushmann revealed that he was definitely nervous before the release but added that a ‘little bit of nervousness is fine and propels you to do better’.

When quizzed about whether Ananya gave him any tips on playing a girl, he said that Pooja (his character) has a very intrinsic personality and that Ananya plays someone who is quite classy in the movie, so their characters were polar opposites.

There has been quite a bit of chatter about Ananya replacing Nushrratt Bharuccha in the film, with the latter herself saying that it was disappointing and that she’d have been elated if the movie had been offered to her.

To this, Ayushmann replied that it was an organic development and the movie is a fresh story and hence required a new face.

He further added that Ananya has done a great job of mastering the Mathura accent and he had a ball working with her.