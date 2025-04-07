‘Nervous’ on turning director with ‘Krrish 4’: Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is set to make his directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’, the next instalment in his blockbuster superhero franchise ‘Krrish’, the makers announced last week. The much-anticipated film will be produced by ‘Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) in association with Rakesh Roshan’s ‘Filmkraft Productions’ and is scheduled to go on floors early next year.

At a recent fan event in Atlanta, Hrithik opened up on the new milestone of his career. “You don’t know how nervous I am! I need all the encouragement that I possibly can get,” said Hrithik. As the fans roared to show support for Hrithik, he added, “I’m going to take all that love back with me.”

Hrithik, who has headlined all three previous films in the Krrish franchise, takes over the directing duties from his father Rakesh Roshan.

“I’m passing the baton of the director of ‘Krrish 4’ to my son, Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with me! Hrithik has a clear and very ambitious vision of taking Krrish’s journey forward with the audience for the next decades. I couldn’t be prouder to see him wear the director’s hat for a film that means the world to us as a family,” Rakesh said in a statement last week.