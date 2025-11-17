Nepotism can get you a debut, not lifelong career: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor has never shied away from conversations about nepotism. She has consistently acknowledged that coming from a film family gave her an early advantage. Yet, alongside that acknowledgement, she firmly maintains that staying relevant in the industry demands talent, hard work and above all, the audience’s approval.

Speaking to Barkha Dutt for ‘We The Women’, Kareena revisited the ongoing debate and reiterated her stance: “Nepotism can get you a debut, not a life-long career. The audience acceptance decides your fate, not your surname.”

The actress was last seen playing Avni Kamat Singham in ‘Singham Again’, the fifth instalment in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. The 2024 action film brought together a massive ensemble, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Up next, Kareena will feature in Netflix’s documentary ‘Dining with the Kapoors’, which invites viewers into a traditional family gathering of Bollywood’s celebrated Kapoor clan. The special premieres on November 21.

Created by Armaan Jain, who also serves as showrunner and directed by ‘The Romantics’ filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, the documentary brings together an extensive lineup of Kapoor family members: Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Manoj Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Bharat Sahni, Aadar Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kunal Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Shaira Kapoor, Namita Kapur, Kanchan Desai, Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor and Pooja Desai.