Neil Gaiman partners with Graphic India for adaptation of ‘Cinnamon’

Mumbai: Noted author Neil Gaiman on Saturday announced that his widely loved short story “Cinnamon” has been turned into an animated film.

For the upcoming English-language film, which is about an Indian Princess and a talking tiger, the author has partnered with Sharad Devarajan and ‘Graphic India’, which has an expertise in original Indian-themed character entertainment.

Gaiman, the NYT best-selling author and creator of films and series including, “Coraline”, “The Sandman”, “American Gods” and “Good Omens”, said he aims to transport audiences into the magical world of “Cinnamon” through the film.

“I am thrilled to be collaborating with Sharad Devarajan and his exceptional team on ‘Cinnamon.’ Sharad’s passion for storytelling and his deep understanding of Indian culture and mythology makes him the perfect partner to bring this tale to life. Together, we are crafting a film that will transport audiences to a world of magic, wonder and eternal truths, a story that celebrates the transformative power of compassion and the resilience of the human spirit. I cannot wait to share this incredible journey with animation fans around the world, old and new,” the 63-year-old author said in a statement.

Gaiman has adapted the screenplay for the animated movie with Devarajan, Sarena Khan and Sujatha SV. The film is directed by acclaimed Indian animator, Jeevan J Kang.

Devarajan said he is thrilled to partner with Gaiman and called him "one of the greatest storytellers".

“I am honoured to bring his enchanting story of ‘Cinnamon’ to audiences around the world. Inspired by Indian fables, ‘Cinnamon’ weaves together the timeless theme of dharma as a young princess embarks on a journey of courage and self-discovery. At its core, it explores the universal human experience of the eternal struggle between light and darkness,” Devarajan added.

Born with pearl eyes that render her blind to the physical world, Cinnamon’s destiny is shaped forever when a mysterious talking tiger appears. Offering to lead her through the wonders and trials of the wild, Cinnamon begins a perilous adventure that will shape her path and test her resolve, according to the official synopsis.

She enters a hidden realm where the line between the mundane and the mystical is as thin as a whisper and where the ancient wisdom of India breathes life into a jungle thrumming with secrets, it added.

Devarajan and Kang are best known for creating and producing the hit animated series, “The Legend of Hanuman”.

"Cinnamon" is produced by Gaiman and Cat Mihos for [The Blank Corporation’ and Devarajan, Khan and Kang for ‘Graphic India’.