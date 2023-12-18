Neha Dhupia set to make her international debut with ‘Blue 52’

Mumbai: Actor Neha Dhupia will make her international debut in Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi’s upcoming feature film ‘Blue 52’, the makers said. The film is set against the backdrop of Kochi, India and Qatar.

‘Blue 52’ follows Ashish, a boy trapped in a man’s body by the age of 22, with little knowledge of the world beyond his idol and football icon Lionel Messi and the life lessons imparted by his mother over the years.

“Strengthened by newfound resolve, Ashish decides to leave home with his mother's support and an opportunity that seems almost like a fantasy, offering him the chance to meet his idol, Messi, at the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Left to navigate the world on his own for the first time, he discovers his true self and finds his own passion,” read the film’s synopsis.

Dhupia will play Ashish’s mother in ‘Blue 52’.

“Embarking on the journey of ‘Blue 52’ has been nothing short of magical. The fusion of diverse cultures in this international venture allowed me to delve deep into a character that is both challenging and emotionally resonant. It’s a transformative experience that I believe will leave a lasting impact and I’m glad that Ali chose me to essay the lead in what is my international first,” the actor said.