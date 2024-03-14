Neha Dhupia opened up about difficult casting discussions

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia opened up about having some tough conversations during casting discussions in the past. Reflecting on her own experiences, she recounted instances where she faced comments about her weight, with suggestions to lose weight for certain roles, despite the limited screen time those roles offered.

In an interview with ‘Zoom’, Neha said, “When I joined the business, there was a stereotypical mould that women were supposed to fit into and if you didn’t fit into that mould then you were not good enough. Now everyone is so diverse and the casting is so real, but you know things still happen. I have been fired for both having a sharp face and not willing or wanting to lose seven to 10 kg of a body that I thought was super fit in my definition.”

The actor continued, “When I was pregnant, I was fired from a show that I was on and there was no news of that show being shot for the next eight months. When I went and revealed to them that I was pregnant and told them that they were not shooting for eight months, they just said, ‘No, we don’t want to work with you’. I am talking about people who have said and done unreasonable things, but I am okay now. At that time, it bothers you.”

Neha said that she understands the necessity of physical changes or specific requirements for certain roles, particularly in action films where agility is crucial. However, she expressed happiness that the world has become more inclusive, allowing for a broader range of actors with diverse attributes and abilities.

On the work front, Neha and Gulshan Devaiah are collaborating on a fresh web series titled ‘Therapy Sherapy’.