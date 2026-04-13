Neha Dhupia calls Aditya Dhar a ‘pure genius’

‘Dhurandhar 2’ continues its strong run at the box office even in its fourth week. According to ‘Sacnilk’, the film collected Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday, taking its India gross to Rs 1,279.80 crore and India net to Rs 1,068.92 crore. The actress added her voice to the growing appreciation for Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’. She watched the film recently and described the entire experience as ‘phenomenal’.

She praised every aspect of the spy thriller, from performances to technical execution and especially commended director Aditya Dhar’s vision.

Taking to her ‘Instagram’ stories, Neha Dhupia shared a photo with Ranveer Singh and wrote, “A bit late to join the mammoth #dhurandhar party… Honestly, I don’t even know where to start. Every performance, every shot, every twist ‘n’ turn, every time they had dust in their eyes, we felt the wind in our faces @adityadharfilms, you are pure genius. What we witnessed yesterday was a performance that screams and looks perfection @ranveersingh what you can do no one else can… To each member of the cast and crew, mighty congratulations and what a time it is for us because sitting on the edge of that seat in the cinemas and experiencing what we did is just bloody phenomenal NA @rampal72 @castingchhabra @therakeshbedi @saraarjun and the entire team… I tip my hat off.”

Neha specially highlighted Ranveer Singh’s performance. She said it was ‘perfection’ and something ‘no one else can’ do. She also praised Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and the entire cast for their contributions.

The actress called Aditya Dhar a ‘pure genius’ for his direction. She appreciated how every shot, twist and detail made the audience feel immersed in the story.