Neha Dhupia admits ‘struggling for the last 22 years’

Neha Dhupia, who made her Bollywood debut 21 years ago with the 2003 film ‘Qayamat: City Under Threat’, recently revealed that she has been ‘struggling’ for the last 22 years to associate herself with interesting films. Calling herself an actress who can’t change the math of a project, Neha said that she can’t recall the last time was when she received a Hindi film offer.

“I don’t know why my phone doesn’t ring so often”, she said.

In a recent interview with ‘Bollywood Hungama’, Neha opened up about her struggles as an actor. The former Miss Universe contestant said, “I come from a place where I have been struggling for 22 years to associate myself with interesting pieces of cinema. Sometimes they do really well at the box office. Sometimes you find a smaller audience to watch them. So, whether films like ‘Mithya’, ‘Ek Chalis Ki Last Local’, ‘Phas Gaye Re Obama’ or ‘A Thursday’ that was an OTT release. One way or the other, there is someone coming and saying, ‘Hey, this was great’ or ‘We liked you in this’ or ‘Hey, you were really good in this so why don’t we collaborate and work on something together?’ So, one way or the other it is very important to put your work out there. Sometimes neither it is great nor it is fine with the audience, then check yourself.”

Dhupia received a call for her role in ‘Bad Newz’ during postpartum around the pandemic time: “I was glad my phone rang, but my phone doesn’t ring as much. So, now when you ask me, ‘When was the last time you got a film offer?’ I got a film offer from down south.”