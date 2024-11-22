Neelam Kothari was petrified of the 1990s media

Neelam Kothari recently shared that she was terrified of the media in the 1990s and remembered how gossip often went unchecked.

She reflected on how the 1990s media environment was vastly different, describing it as more carefree but also intimidating. She mentioned being fearful of film critics and gossip magazines, as articles were often published without verification, which created a sense of unease for actors.

Neelam shared that while she misses the simplicity and innocence of the past, she acknowledged the dual nature of social media today. She highlighted its advantages, particularly for actors and businesses like hers, as it helps build brands, secure endorsements and explore opportunities, despite its challenges.

The actress also shared her thoughts on the entourage culture, admitting that while it may look glamorous, she personally doesn’t feel comfortable with it. She acknowledged that having bodyguards and a makeup team around may seem star-like, but she prefers solitude and even asks people to leave her alone during shoots, even for touch-ups.