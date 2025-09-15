Neel Bhattacharya lends voice to Gen Z Durga Puja song

It’s that time of the year when the air smells of Durga Puja and the heart yearns to hear the sound of ‘dhaaks’. This is also the time when singers try to release their coveted songs. Once a ritual, today, new song releases during Durga Puja are slowly fading away. However, actors like Monami Ghosh and Neel Bhattacharya are following the trend. This Puja, popular Bengali actor and singer Neel is ready to captivate audiences with his latest musical venture, ‘Hashtag Pujo’.

Renowned for his performances in Bengali shows like ‘Krishnakoli’ and ‘Thik Jeno Love Story’, Neel also lends his voice to this vibrant, contemporary Puja track. The music video, starring Neel alongside Isha Upadhya, adds to the festive spirit. The lyrics by Soham Majumdar are witty, emotional and modern, perfectly bridging Gen Z culture with the timeless spirit of Durga Puja. The music video is directed by Arunim Das Purkyastha.

The song is composed by Groove Bhai, who has crafted a fresh sound blending international pop beats with the soulful rhythms of Durga Puja. ‘Hashtag Pujo’ promises to be a high-energy anthem for today’s generation, bridging tradition with modernity. “The most exciting part about this song is that I got to sing it myself. Shooting in Durgapur was amazing and the whole experience was grand and lovely. I hope everyone vibes with this Gen Z-meets-millennial Durga Puja anthem,” said Neel.