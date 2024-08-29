‘Needed to do roles that made impact’

Having grown up watching a legendary grandmother, Suchitra Sen and later her mother, Moon Moon Sen, actress Raima Sen has never chased fame. Since her debut in ‘Godmother’, her focus has been on portraying characters that validate her acting skills. That Raima is a good actress is known to all. But now, she is venturing into more unconventional territories. Her recent film, ‘Aliya Basu Gayab Hai’, explores the darker aspects of human nature. In a conversation with Raima, ‘Millennium Post’ chats with her about fame, her take on social media and more.

It seems like your recent roles in films like ‘The Vaccine War’, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ and now ‘Aliya Basu Gayab Hai’ reflect a deliberate shift from the petite image you were known for. What prompted this change?

After ‘The Vaccine War’, which was my first theatrical release in a long time, I felt a strong connection with the audience through my character. Director Vivek Agnihotri advised me to choose roles that make an impact. I realised that if I wanted to make a comeback, it had to be with something that mattered. Previously, people would talk about ‘Chokher Bali’ when they met me, but now, it’s ‘The Vaccine War’. I realised that if I wanted to make a comeback, it needed to be with a role that mattered.

Why use the term ‘comeback’? You’ve always balanced Bengali and Bollywood films since your debut with ‘Godmother’ in 1999.

Yes, but many assume I’m only working in Bengal. When I visit Mumbai, I often hear, “Where have you been?” I’ve also worked in Tamil cinema. My work isn’t confined to Bollywood alone, but Bollywood people tend to ask why they don’t see more of me. The truth is, I’m active across Bengali, Hindi and South Indian cinema.

Your portrayal in ‘Aliya Basu Gayab Hai’ received a lot of praise for its intensity. Was it mentally draining?

Preeti (director Preeti Singh) told me I needed to play a character who gets kidnapped. I imagined how I would react in that situation. As for the mental strain, I switch off from the set once we wrap up. I don’t carry the weight of the role home, although the gag ball I had to use was quite painful.

Your father is known to be a strict critic. How does he and your mother, the iconic Moon Moon Sen, view your choices?

My mother is quite lenient, but my father is more critical. He gives honest feedback, which I value. My career choices have always been guided by my instincts. I have never planned anything in life and always believe in going with the flow.

It’s unfortunate that we don’t get to see Moon Moon Sen more in films now.

My mother is doing short films and will take on roles that she feels are worthy. It’s unfortunate that suitable roles aren’t being offered to her. She enjoys working with Anjan Dutt and he has always given her good roles. But now, she wants to do characters that are worthy of her.

What upcoming projects are you working on?

In Bengali cinema, I have ‘Hawa Badal 2’ and ‘Chaalchitro’ lined up. In Hindi, ‘Maa Kali’ will also be released soon.

Your Bengali web series ‘Kolonko’ received a lot of praise. Are there plans for a second season?

As of now, there are no discussions about a second season.

Work Speaks

In today’s digital era, you seem to maintain a low profile online.

Whether it’s Bengali or Hindi cinema, I prefer focusing on my work rather than engaging in self-promotion or competition. I’ve never been an aggressive PR person. Growing up with a legendary grandmother (Suchitra Sen), we have seen fame like no other. I believe in letting my work speak for itself and have always felt that you are only as good as your last film.

Few know that you participate in acting workshops.

Yes, I do. I’ve participated in Atul Mongia’s and Sudipta Chakraborty’s workshops. The days of sticking to just one type of acting are over. We need to sharpen our skills continuously to keep up with evolving films and genres.