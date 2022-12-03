'Need to get away from films on taboo subjects'

After attaining critical and commercial success with more than half a dozen taboo and issue-based films, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana said that he needs to break away from the genre.

Right from his 2012 acting debut, 'Vicky Donor' to films like 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Article 15', the actor has emerged as the go-to artist for playing ordinary men battling social norms.

However, the pandemic made him reconsider his criteria for selecting scripts, he said. His 2022 releases 'Anek' and 'Doctor G' are pre-pandemic choices, said Khurrana, adding that he signed his upcoming feature 'An Action Hero' post COVID-19 pandemic.

"I need to break away from it. I need to get away from taboo subjects and make a film that is more relatable if I aspire for a theatrical release," Khurrana told the top news agency in an interview in Mumbai.

He added, "That is the evolution or maybe learning I have got from the last two years. This film, 'An Action Hero', is devoid of any messaging as such. It is just pure thrill and entertainment."

The 38-year-old actor further said that he can part ways with taboo stories for a while but 'not quirks', as he believes that is his USP.

"Comedy and quirk will always work. You need to engage the audience and that is the biggest challenge today. Also, the patience level of viewers has decreased," said the actor.

Ayushmann added, "We have reels and everything on 'Instagram' and on phones. So, the competition for theatrical release is not just from OTT; it is from social media too."

Asked if any of his previous hits can lure people to cinema halls even today, the National Award winner said that he would bet big on family entertainers.

"A film like 'Andhadhun' or 'Badhaai Ho' will definitely do those numbers. Even 'Bala' to an extent because they are funny films. The humour along with emotions are wider films, they are all family films," he said.

Khurrana added, "People go out with their families to theatres. The restricting films may not work, but they are great for OTT. You have to widen your audience and give that film to them."

'An Action Hero', also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, is helmed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer. Billed as a slick actioner with an offbeat satirical sense of humour, the film follows an artist's (Khurrana) journey both in front and behind the lens.

"I am always looking for something that is different from my image. This fit into the bill not just because it was a really juicy character, but it is a very different film and character for me," he said.

In the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana plays Manav, an action hero on the run from Bhura Solanki (Ahlawat), who wants to avenge the mysterious death of his brother.

He describes Manav as an arrogant and flamboyant man, who wears his superstardom on his sleeve.

But in real life, Khurrana said he cannot be more different from Manav.

"I have kept my life very simple. Thankfully, I'm away from controversies and online trolling. I am blessed. But I have seen that trolling happens to a lot of people in the past two

years, so that topicality exists in 'An Action Hero'. It has that media versus Bollywood versus public media trial," he said.

He added, "I can't relate to Manav's character. I had nothing to give through personal experiences, but I have given the character what I have seen or people have seen."

In the trailer of 'An Action Hero', the makers also touched upon the unseen aspects of an actor's life. The Chandigarh-born actor and singer said that whenever he is away from the arc lights, he immerses himself in music and poetry.