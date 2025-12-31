Nayanthara’s first look as Ganga unveiled from Yash’s ‘Toxic’

As Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ inches closer to its highly anticipated theatrical release on March 19, 2026, the makers continue to peel back layers of its dark, immersive world. Adding to the rising anticipation, the team has now unveiled a striking new poster revealing Nayanthara as Ganga.

Nayanthara’s portrayal of Ganga is visually breathtaking, radiating a fearlessness that matches the film’s massive scale. She commands the frame with a striking composure, wielding a gun with a practised authority that feels both elegant and dangerous. Speaking about casting Nayanthara, director Geetu Mohandas said, “I wanted to portray Nayan in a way that she’s never showcased before. But as the shoot progressed, I began to see how closely her own personality echoed the soul of the character. It wasn’t imitation; it was alignment. The depth, the honesty, the restraint and the emotional clarity she brought were not performances layered on top of the character - they were qualities she already possessed. I found my Ganga, so brilliantly performed by her and even more unexpectedly, I found a dear friend.”

After redefining box-office history with ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, Yash returns to the big screen with ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ in 2026. Till now, Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi’s looks have been unveiled. The film also stars Tara Sutaria and has been dubbed in multiple Indian languages.