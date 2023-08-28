Nawazuddin Siddiqui: 'Will choose scripts wisely'

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that he will be choosing his scripts wisely as some experiments didn’t go as planned for him. He wants to do only good films now.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors of today’s times. His effortless acting is what wins everyone’s hearts. The actor will be seen in a suspense drama titled ‘Section 108’, whose teaser was launched recently.

The teaser for the film showed Nawazuddin in an impressive avatar. At the teaser launch, the actor spoke about the film, his future projects and more.

Talking about what is in store for his fans in 2024, he said, “I really don’t know what will happen in 2024. But yes, I will be very careful when choosing my scripts. I will choose the scripts wisely now, as some experiments did not go as planned for me. I will try to do only good films now.”

About the film ‘Section 108’, he said: “It is an amazing story. It is an investigative thriller. My character in the film is very interesting. We will start shooting for the film next month.”

The film is being presented by Anees Bazmee.

About working with him, he said: “Anees and I wanted to work together for a very long time, but nothing concrete was happening. Finally, we are doing this film together and I am very happy about it.”

‘Section 108’ is directed by Rashik Khan. It is a suspense drama featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. The film is presented by Anees Bazmee.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in ‘Haddi’, a crime drama directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma.