Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in 1990s-set thriller

Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has started shooting for an untitled 1990s-set thriller directed by Sejal Shah, the makers said on Thursday.

The film is a joint production venture by Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of ‘Bhanushali Studios Limited’ and ‘Bombay Fables’, headed by Shah and Bhavesh Mandalia.

Siddiqui said he is happy to be a part of this "incredible" film, produced by Vinod Bhanushali.

"Sejal Shah's transition from a prolific producer to director is inspiring and I am excited to work with her again after 'Serious Men'. This film is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions and a memorable journey for both the team and the audience," the actor said in a statement.

Shah, who co-produced the Siddiqui-starrer "Serious Men", said she is thrilled to helm this project.

"Working with a brilliant actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and being supported by Vinod Bhanushali and the entire team makes this an exciting directorial foray," the filmmaker said.

" ‘Bhanushali Studios Limited’ is dedicated to producing content that resonates with the audience. Our collaboration with Sejal Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has the potential to deliver a spellbinding cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impact," added Vinod Bhanushali.

Siddiqui was last seen in the OTT film "Haddi".